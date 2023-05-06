Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 585,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,263,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 330.13% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

