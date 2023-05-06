BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.50.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.81.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. BCE had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2888889 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

