Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.
Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.