Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after buying an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

