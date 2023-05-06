Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $260.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

BDX stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

