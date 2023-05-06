Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 1.3%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €38.66 ($42.48) and last traded at €39.22 ($43.10). Approximately 41,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.72 ($43.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Befesa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

