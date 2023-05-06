BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

BeiGene stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

