Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.37 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 282,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $756.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.