Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %

BHLB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 363,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,234. The stock has a market cap of $888.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,190 shares of company stock worth $142,028. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.