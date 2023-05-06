Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $57.66 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

