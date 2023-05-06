BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BGSF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BGSF has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGSF to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
BGSF Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 18,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.
