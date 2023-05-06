BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BGSF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BGSF has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGSF to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 18,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.