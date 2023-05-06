Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Shane O. Starr Sells 3,752 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

