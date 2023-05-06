Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 0.3%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BLRDF shares. DNB Markets raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.