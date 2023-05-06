Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$457.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.15.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of C$657.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0387879 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

