Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $45,959.77

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $45,959.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

