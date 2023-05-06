Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.45 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4788434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDI. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.