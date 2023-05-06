Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.4 %

Black Hills stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 358,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,982. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.