Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

