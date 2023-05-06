Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.67.

BPMC stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,459,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

