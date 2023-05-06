Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading 9.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $56.93. 369,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 548,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

