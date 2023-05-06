BMO Capital Markets Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.11.
AutoCanada Price Performance
ACQ opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.68. The firm has a market cap of C$379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada
In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
