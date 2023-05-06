BMO Capital Markets Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.11.

AutoCanada Price Performance

ACQ opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.68. The firm has a market cap of C$379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

