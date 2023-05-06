Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.7 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,996,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

