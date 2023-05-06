Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Booking worth $325,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,730.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,280.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

