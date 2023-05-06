Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,730.75.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,584.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,280.83. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 131.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

