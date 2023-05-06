Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $104.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

