Boston Partners Acquires 943,529 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.44% of ProPetro worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ProPetro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 2.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.