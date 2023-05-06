Boston Partners Has $19.26 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 237,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,225. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

