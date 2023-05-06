Boston Partners Has $19.95 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3,023.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 645,129 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.