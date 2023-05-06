Boston Partners Has $30.88 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

