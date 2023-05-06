Boston Partners Has $37.51 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boston Partners raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $37,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 729,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.