Boston Partners Purchases 1,503,940 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.15% of CommScope worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CommScope by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

CommScope Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

