Boston Partners Purchases 268,451 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.18% of Hillenbrand worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 3.3 %

HI opened at $46.98 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.