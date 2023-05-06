Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 768,753 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 768,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.