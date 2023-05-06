Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,686 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of First Hawaiian worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 560,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.