Boston Partners Sells 5,777 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.48% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

