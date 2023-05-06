Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,224,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.40, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

