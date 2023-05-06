BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 560

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 492.30 ($6.15) on Tuesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,331.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

