Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,752 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.