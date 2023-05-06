Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

