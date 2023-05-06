Brainard Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

