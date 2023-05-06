Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.18

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.18 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.87). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 5,766,804 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 84 ($1.05).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 977.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($28,367.07). 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

