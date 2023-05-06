Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.