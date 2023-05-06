Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,282. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 239,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.