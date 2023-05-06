Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

