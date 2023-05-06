Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $28.68

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.68.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ABB Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.