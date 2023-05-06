Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $28.68

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

