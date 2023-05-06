Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $118.01

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $14.63 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

