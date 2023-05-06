Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $48.68

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

