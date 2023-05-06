Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $23.33

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 239,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,188,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

