Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,419.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,445.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

MELI opened at $1,243.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,067.80.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.