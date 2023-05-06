Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target at $665.00

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.