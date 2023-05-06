Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $95.09

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.09.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

PZZA stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

